Natalie McGarry: Former minister gives evidence in ex-MP's trial
- Published
Former Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman has told a jury she "trusted" ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry to run an independence organisation's finances.
Natalie McGarry, 40, who represented Glasgow East, denies allegedly embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations.
The allegations cover the period between April 2013 and August 2015.
Ms Freeman, 68, said Ms McGarry was put in control of the finances of Women For Independence (WFI) in Spring 2013.
The charge claims Ms McGarry embezzled £21,000 between 26 April 2013 to 30 November 2015 while she was treasurer of WFI.
The period covered the build-up to and aftermath of the Scottish independence referendum in September 2014.
It is alleged Ms McGarry transferred cash made from fundraising events into her own personal accounts and failed to send on donations intended for Perth and Kinross food bank and the charity Positive Prisons Positive Futures.
She then allegedly used cheques - held in the name of Women for Independence - to deposit money into her accounts.
The second charge is that Ms McGarry embezzled £4,661 between 9 April 2014 and 10 August 2015.
It is alleged that while Ms McGarry was treasurer, secretary and convenor of Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP, she used cheques drawn from its bank account to pay expenses not incurred by the group.
Ms McGarry is claimed to have retained monies intended to settle expenses incurred by others but instead kept the money.
The charge goes on to allege that Ms McGarry used cheques and money from donations to the Glasgow Regional Association to deposit money to her own accounts.
Ms McGarry, of Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, denies the two charges.
Ms Freeman gave evidence that she founded WFI in 2012 with four others in order to give women a voice in the independence debate.
The ex-SNP MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley said that Ms McGarry became involved as the group expanded and that her initial role was to organise dinners for members.
Ms Freeman said Ms McGarry took over financial matters in 2013 as the organisation became "more organised" but there was "no formal structure."
She added: "Natalie told of financial matters and gave reports as to how much money we had, how much was coming through and how much was raised."
She said that members agreed that 50% of funds raised by the group would go to local organisations.
Ms Freeman admitted to having "limited" knowledge as to how crowdfunding worked.
It was agreed that £20,823 was raised by WFI during a fundraiser between March and April 2014 which left WFI with £10,772 after deductions such as fees and refunds.
Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell asked Ms Freeman where she thought the money would be transferred to.
She replied: "The WFI bank account."
Ms Freeman stated that she did not check the WFI bank account.
'Founded on trust'
Mr Mitchell asked why she did not find it necessary to do that.
She said: "It's a good and important question, the point of WFI is we were founded on trust.
"We trusted each other and that goes across the organisation that we would do the job we volunteered to do.
"If someone was struggling, you would say so and someone from the organisation would work hard to be non-judgmental and support each other."
Earlier a juror was struck off after they reported ill before evidence began.
Separately, Sheriff Tom Hughes said members of the public had to be aware of the risks of posting comments about the case on social media.
He said: "It could have a catastrophic effect on the trial process and could be prejudicial."
The trial continues.