Natalie McGarry: Ex-MP used loan to pay women's organisation, jury told
- Published
Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry used a loan to pay back cash to the independence organisation she is accused of embezzling money from, a court heard.
Former health secretary Jeane Freeman told a jury that £6,436 of Women for Independence (WFI) cash that landed in Ms McGarry's bank account was returned.
Ms McGarry, 40, who represented Glasgow East, denies allegedly embezzling more than £25,000 from two organisations.
The allegations cover a period between April 2013 and August 2015.
One charge claims the former politician embezzled £21,000 while she was WFI treasurer between April 2013 and November 2015.
The second states Ms McGarry, of Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, embezzled £4,661 between April 2014 and August 2015.
It is alleged that she used cheques drawn from WFI's bank account to pay expenses not incurred by the group.
Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell said it was agreed that the source of the funds paid back to WFI was a loan payment to Ms McGarry.
Asked if the group was aware of that, Ms Freeman replied "no", and also said she was unaware that money from three crowd-funders were transferred to Ms McGarry's bank account.
Asked where the witness expected the money to go, she replied: "The WFI bank account."
'Not difficult'
Ms Freeman, 68, also said she was unaware that from March 2014, the organisation's PayPal account was connected to Natalie McGarry's bank account.
It was also put to the former minister that Ms McGarry was "not an accountant" and did not "have any accountancy qualifications".
Ms Freeman responded: "No, and I feel people who have the title of treasurer of a small organisation would fall into that category.
"It's not difficult to know how to record income and expenditure and get information to support that expenditure."
Asked if Ms McGarry was scatty and chaotic, Ms Freeman said it was fair to say that at times she appeared to be quite disorganised but was generally unwilling to accept any help, despite an offer from an accountant in the group.
The ex-minister said Ms McGarry had told her the accounts were all over the place when they discussed returns to be made to the Electoral Commission after the 2014 independence referendum.
Ms Freeman had earlier told Glasgow Sheriff Court that she and another member of the group felt they had a "responsibility" to pass information to the police after a discrepancy of £31,824.10 in the organisation's finances was discovered.
"You cannot unknow what you know," said Ms Freeman, who had previously told the jury members of the organisation had "trusted each other".
The trial continues before Sheriff Tom Hughes.