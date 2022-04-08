Man charged over bottle thrown at Old Firm match
- Published
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a glass bottle was thrown from the stands during the Old Firm game at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
One man, a member of Celtic's backroom team, was hurt in the incident during Rangers' match against Celtic on Sunday.
He required medical treatment for his injuries.
Police Scotland said a man was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.
Police are also investigating another incident which delayed the start of the second half.
Ground staff had to remove shards from a broken glass bottle in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's penalty area.