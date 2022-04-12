Inspectors found body fluids on walls of care home for alcoholics
- Published
A Glasgow care home for men with homelessness and alcohol addiction problems has been given a month to improve.
Inspectors found that parts of Buchanan Lodge, which can house up to 40 men, was contaminated with "food debris, grime and body fluids".
A report by the Care Inspectorate said the cleanliness issues affected residents' health and wellbeing.
Talbot Association Ltd, which owns the care home, declined to comment.
The Care Inspectorate also reported that cleaning problems in the Castlemilk home meant the risk of infection was increased.
It followed an unplanned inspection on 23 March, which focused on how the home supports the wellbeing of its residents and its standard of care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The home scored two out of six in both aspects - a "weak" rating, on a scale where one is "unsatisfactory" and six is "excellent".
'Grime and body fluids'
Inspectors said people in care should experience an environment that is clean and tidy but cleanliness in some parts of Buchanan Lodge was "not at an acceptable standard".
The report added: "We found some items of care equipment to be contaminated with food debris and grime.
"The communal toilet being used by people was heavily contaminated with grime and body fluids. Some of the walls around the home were contaminated with food debris, grime, and body fluids."
They added that some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) was stored in open plastic shelving units which were "soiled and dirty".
They found gaps in cleaning records for the previous two weeks and highlighted the importance of mitigating the risk of infection transmission in the home.
'Caring interactions'
However, inspectors identified some strengths in how the service supports people's wellbeing.
They found people were being supported to lead more settled and less chaotic lifestyles.
The report said: "We observed warm and caring interactions between staff and people experiencing care.
"This reflected that they had an understanding and knowledge of people's care needs and preferences.
"People that we spoke with knew who their key worker was. That meant they had got to know each other well whilst maintaining a supportive relationship."
Residents also have access to leisure activities including a pool table, air hockey, table tennis and scheduled activities they can choose to attend.
The home has been given until 25 April to ensure the unit is clean, safe and minimises the risk of infection for residents.