Man dies after early morning crash in Motherwell
A man has died following an early morning crash involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle in North Lanarkshire.
The collision happened on the A723 Carfin to Holytown link road, Motherwell, at about 5:45 on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a black Mercedes and a brown UPS HGV.
Sgt John Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch."