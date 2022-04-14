Thousands in Inverclyde and Renfrewshire hit by water supply problems
Thousands of people in parts of Inverclyde and Renfrewshire have been hit by water supply problems.
Scottish Water said about 36,000 properties in Paisley, Erskine, Bishopton, Greenock and Port Glasgow were experiencing a loss of supply, low pressure or discoloured water.
It follows a burst on a strategic water main in Erskine at about midnight.
The water firm said it was working to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible.
The burst water main near the Barrholm roundabout on the A726 also led to localised flooding and a road closure.
The A726 is shut between the Barrholm roundabout and the roundabout on the approach to the A898. Diversions are in place.
In a statement, Scottish Water said: "If any affected customers experience discoloured water when supplies are restored, they should run the cold water tap in their kitchen until the water runs clear.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this burst and thank affected customers for their patience and understanding while these emergency repairs are under way."