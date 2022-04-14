Natalie McGarry's personal funds questioned by accountant
- Published
An accountant has claimed it was likely that funds from a Scottish independence organisation were covering ex-MP Natalie McGarry's personal expenses.
Elizabeth Young, 37, said she came to the conclusion after she was handed Ms McGarry's bank statements in 2015.
Ms McGarry is accused of embezzling £25,000 from two campaign groups including Woman For Independence (WFI), which she denies.
The allegations cover a period between April 2013 and August 2015.
Ms McGarry was the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard WFI brought in Ms Young due to "concerns" about Ms McGarry's handling of the organisation's finances.
The witness told the jury that worries were expressed when the former politician asked a fellow dinner guest to pay for her shopping.
Ms Young added that she felt "fobbed off" as she chased Ms McGarry for financial information between April and November 2015.
'Serious red flag'.
She went on to tell how she was invited to the recently-elected Ms McGarry's home for dinner in mid-2015.
The chartered accountant told the court: "When we were there, that's the first time I had some concerns.
"Natalie had a story that her partner had taken her bank card and didn't have any money and asked the other guest to pay for her shopping to make dinner.
"It struck me as a strange thing to happen, it seemed odd to invite people round for dinner and ask those there to pay for it.
"I don't know if she paid it back and I didn't know if she was on top of her finances."
It was stated that WFI was transferred cash by Ms McGarry which was said to have been the outstanding balance of a closed WFI PayPal account she had control over.
Ms Young said: "When Natalie transferred money out, it was a serious red flag.
"At that point...we began to have serious concerns that this would be quite significant and we needed to be careful."
Funds running low
The accountant was asked if she spoke to WFI members Carolyn Leckie and Jeane Freeman about the situation.
Ms Young said she told them "not to touch the money until we had this sorted out".
The witness claimed that she began to compile a financial report with the information that she had and was being given by Ms McGarry.
It was stated that a gap of more than £31,824 was discovered.
Ms Young said: "In 2014, £75,000 was brought in by WFI and there was an expenditure of £43,000.
"It's not credible that £30,000 could be spent on things that someone could not remember."
The witness claimed that as there was "no credible" explanation, WFI reported Ms McGarry to the police.
She stated this was due to a "lack of engagement" from McGarry and "patterns" around her own personal expenses.
Ms Young told the court: "I had personal bank statements. As her funds ran low, there would be a lodgement of funds from WFI PayPal or cheques.
"It seemed to me it's more likely that funds were being deposited to cover her own personal expenses.
"It looked like her funds ran low and more money came in - obviously that was a warning."
The trial before sheriff Tom Hughes continues.