Driver dies days after crash in north of Glasgow
Police have confirmed that a driver who was critically injured when his car crashed in the north of Glasgow last week has died.
He has been named as 34-year-old Shaun McLaughlin, who lived in the city.
Mr McLaughlin's silver Ford Fiesta crashed on Balmore Road, near the Allander Toll roundabout, at about 12:50 on Thursday 14 April.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Monday.
Sgt Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Shaun's family and friends at this difficult time. Our inquiries into the crash are continuing."
He urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch with Police Scotland.
