Man in hospital after Paisley hit-and-run murder bid
A hit and run incident in Renfrewshire is being treated by police as attempted murder.
The 37-year-old was struck by a silver Toyota Yaris on Paisley's Springbank Road about 19:00 on Thursday.
The car was driven away in the direction of Love Street, and was later found on fire at the Air Link Industrial Estate off Inchinnan Road.
The man is being treated at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Jason Buxton said: "We are treating this incident as attempted murder and extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances."
He urged anyone with information or who may have seen a silver Toyota Yaris in the area on Thursday evening to get in touch.