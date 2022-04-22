Arran ferry out of action for another 10 days
- Published
The main ferry serving the Isle of Arran will be out of service for a further 10 days, the BBC understands.
The MV Caledonian Isles was taken out of action after suffering engine failure on Sunday morning.
The smaller MV Isle of Arran ferry has taken on the service, on a non-bookable basis, while it is undergoing repairs.
Operator Calmac said that lifeline traffic would be prioritised, including food deliveries and people travelling to hospital appointments.
Arran passengers have been asked by Calmac to consider taking the alternative ferry route from Claonaig in Kintyre.
An extra service is in operation for cars on this route to help reduce pressure on the main service.
Sheila Gilmore, CEO of Visit Arran, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that it was a "challenging week", but wanted to reassure people the island remained open for business.
She said: "We are very resilient on the island in the face of adversity but we do feel that we get forgotten about.
"I want to reiterate that we have a ferry coming to Arran and we still want to encourage people to come to Arran, the island is looking fabulous."
The Arran route has faced a series of issues over the last few months.
Two new ferries being built at the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow - including one for Arran - have been affected by repeated delays and overspending.
The MV Glen Sannox was originally due to come into service for Arran in summer 2018.
