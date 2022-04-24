Crowd of 10,000 joins Kiltwalk in Glasgow
A crowd of more than 10,000 took part in the Kiltwalk through Glasgow, according to organisers.
They said this year's annual fundraising event had raised about £3m, which will be distributed between 685 Scottish charities.
The £2m raised by walkers was boosted by £1m from Sir Tom Hunter's Hunter Foundation.
"I regard the success of Kiltwalk as one of the Foundation's greatest achievements," Sir Tom said.
It has raised more than £32m for 2,8650 charities over six years.
Walkers could pick one of three distances for their trek - a 23-mile route from Glasgow Green, a 15-mile walk which set off from Clydebank, or a three-mile stroll from Loch Lomond Shores in Balloch.
Among those taking part were First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and broadcaster Jackie Bird.
Sir Tom said: "It was a joy to see so many of our Kiltwalk Heroes out in their tartan this morning at Glasgow Green.
"Their kindness means the world to me and to Scotland's charities, and I can't stress enough how much it's appreciated in these toughest of times.
"After a challenging few years, Scotland's charities benefit from every donation, so Kiltwalkers should be very proud of the difference they have made today."