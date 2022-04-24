Man and woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash near Beith
A man and a woman are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A737 in North Ayrshire.
Police said the accident happened near Beith at about 14:00. Several ambulances and fire appliances were called to the scene.
The injured man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock while the woman was taken to the QEUH in Glasgow.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are still at the scene and inquiries are continuing."