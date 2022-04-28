Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Linwood cycle path
Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Renfrewshire.
The teenager was walking along a cycle path near the A737 overpass at Kintyre Avenue, Linwood, when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.
The incident happened at about 20:30 last Saturday.
The suspect was aged between 20 and 30, of heavy build, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, including those who were fishing at the Black Cart Water.
People fishing
Det Insp Gary Sergeant said: "Although the girl did not require medical treatment, she was left very shaken by what happened.
"We believe the area would have been quite busy with members of the public, including people fishing at the Black Cart Water.
"If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation."
He added: "I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or a man matching this description, to come forward."