Man jailed for raping woman held captive in Ayr flat
- Published
A man who raped a woman and held her captive in a flat in South Ayrshire for four days has been jailed for seven years.
Andrew Gaffney, 24, refused to allow the woman to leave the property in Ayr in November 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow heard attacks by Gaffney left her with more than 50 injuries.
He had previously been found guilty of abducting, assaulting and raping the woman.
Prosecutors said the attacks, which happened between 25 and 29 November 2019, included her being bit, kicked, struck with a knife and being forced to sit in baths of freezing cold water.
Judge Douglas Brown told Gaffney: "The jury rejected your account that during the four-day period you had consensual sex with the victim.
"You abducted her by detaining her in the flat and prevented her escaping from you.
"You repeatedly assaulted her in numerous ways, leaving her with 54 separate injuries covering her head and body.
"It is entirely understandable that, when giving evidence, she questioned why you did these things to her."
It emerged Gaffney had previously been jailed for 27 months for a domestic assault in 2017.
Judge Brown also imposed a non-harassment order banning Gaffney from contacting the woman for 15 years.
He will also be supervised for a three years on his release from prison.