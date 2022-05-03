Glasgow musician struck with lump of concrete in attack
- Published
A musician has told of being struck on the head with a lump of concrete in an attack by a group of youths at a Glasgow underpass.
Singer-songwriter Kevin McDermott, who was riding an electric scooter, said the helmet he was wearing saved him from serious injury.
He was attacked on Monday afternoon when he stopped after finding the path blocked by branches.
Police Scotland said it was investigating the incident.
Mr McDermott, 60, said the attack came while he was taking "a little putter" along the Kelvin Walkway in the Maryhill area of the city.
He said it was fortunate he had chosen to wear his helmet.
Mr McDermott told BBC Radio's Drivetime programme: "I came to an arch under a disused railway line and there were branches thrown across it (the path).
"I got off the scooter and then a person threw a breeze block on my head, which knocked me skew-whiff.
"The helmet took the blow."
Mr McDermott said four youths appeared and he managed to scare them off. He said: "I was absolutely furious".
The musician told police he did not believe he was injured, but later went to hospital to get checked and was told he had injuries similar to whiplash.
Police Scotland said: "Officers were called around 15:30 on Monday to Kelvin Walkway in the Maryhill area of Glasgow, following reports of a man being assaulted by a group of youths.
"The 60-year-old wasn't injured and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."