Ex-MP Natalie McGarry says she was overwhelmed by workload
Former MP Natalie McGarry has told a court she was overwhelmed with work around the time she is accused of embezzling more than £25,000.
Ms McGarry said she asked other members of Women for Independence (WFI) to take on her role as she also campaigned for a seat in the 2015 general election.
The former Glasgow East MP is alleged to have embezzled funds from two pro-independence organisations between April 2013 and August 2015.
She denies both charges against her.
Ms McGarry, 40, said she felt "vindicated" by various emails presented to jurors at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
They showed requests from numerous local WFI campaign groups for materials such as banners and leaflets after the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.
Ms McGarry - who had taken on a merchandise role at WFI - had meanwhile begun her general election campaign.
She said: "Had I known how busy I was going to be at the general election, and how mind blowing the number of local groups, I would have to ask someone else to take on the role."
Paid employees
An email was shown to the jury from WFI employee Kathleen Caskie to members in February 2015.
It said: "Just a reminder Natalie is asking if anyone could take responsibility for the merchandise right now."
"Kezia and I can't, it might be possible after the AGM, talk about it to Natalie not me.
"Kathleen Caskie, not grumpy, busy."
Ms McGarry told her counsel Allan MacLeod: "As you can see, I was overwhelmed as I was out all day campaigning, trying to fit WFI around my campaign and still being committed to WFI.
"It is an interesting email as Kathleen was saying she and Kezia are too busy to do merchandise.
"They were paid employees who were too busy to take on this role in WFI and it shows how busy the organisation was."
The former MP added: "I'm finding it quite upsetting seeing how many events were going on at that time and hearing people in evidence saying nothing was going on as I feel a bit vindicated."
Another email detailing what would appear on a WFI stall at an SNP conference showed that there were 55 local groups at the time.
Travel expenses
Jurors earlier heard that Ms McGarry was tasked with giving out expenses to WFI members who travelled on official business.
She said: "If it was reasonable, I wouldn't necessarily have them vouched.
"If someone was going to Aberdeen for WFI and needed to get a train, you're talking £40. I would say that was reasonable as I have taken that train myself and some needed advanced purchases.
"Some people were not in a position to be reimbursed or in a position to pay money into their bank account as they're overdrawn and their overdraft would swallow it up. I would need to meet to give them the cash.
"It was a delicate balance to know the financial position some women were in compared to others.
"Some women were embarrassed by their financial situation and it was not my position to disclose that to anyone."
Ms McGarry is said to have embezzled £21,000 while treasurer for WFI between 26 April 2013 and 30 November 2015.
A second charge states she took £4,661 between 9 April 2014 and 10 August 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
Ms McGarry, of Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, denies both charges and the trial before sheriff Tom Hughes continues.