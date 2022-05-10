Man dies after car hits five workers on A82 road at Dumbarton
- Published
A 59-year-old man has died after he and four fellow road workers were hit by a car on the grass verge of the A82 at Dumbarton.
The crash involving a grey BMW 3 series car happened near the Lomondgate roundabout at about 20:00 on Monday.
A 37-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious.
Three men aged 38, 43 and 46 were released from hospital after treatment.
The 43-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 35-year-old passenger were uninjured.
Sgt Hugh Nicholls, from the road policing unit at Dumbarton, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and his colleagues who were injured.
"Our inquiries into this crash are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash, or who was driving on this road and has dash-cam footage, to contact us.
"I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the BMW 3 series car driving on this road before the crash took place."