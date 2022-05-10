Natalie McGarry: Ex-MP says dishonesty claims ripped life apart
Former MP Natalie McGarry has told a court her life was "ripped apart" by allegations of embezzlement.
She appeared upset when it was claimed she used funds from pro-independence groups for her personal expenses.
Ms McGarry, 41, "categorically denied" wrongdoing, and said such claims caused her trauma and invasion of privacy.
The trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court also heard from her aunt, former MSP Tricia Marwick, who said she helped support her financially.
Ms Marwick, a former Holyrood presiding officer, said she gave Ms McGarry cash when she visited her at the Scottish Parliament every four to six weeks.
She said: "I regularly gave Natalie between £300 and £500 when she came to see me.
"I wanted (the money) to be spent on herself and her household bills. When I was a young woman I was just starting out and had no income.
"I knew how difficult it was to take money out of the household income for political work. I wanted to give her a helping hand."
She said her niece was "committed, energetic, bubbly, honest, absolutely committed to what she believes in."
'Hellish experience'
Earlier, prosecutor Alistair Mitchell had put it to Ms McGarry that she had taken funds from the Women for Independence bank account and used it for her own purposes.
She replied: "I categorically 100% deny that and wouldn't have come here with all the trauma it caused, invasion of my privacy.
"It's been the most hellish experience I can possibly imagine. Having my whole life ripped apart when I hadn't done anything wrong."
Ms McGarry told the court the only "mistake" she made was forgetting to pay a media training bill.
Mr Mitchell showed the court evidence of a £2,000 cheque from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP, addressed to McGarry on 28 April 2015.
It was intended that McGarry would use this cash to pay back Enterprise Screen who gave SNP candidates media training prior to the 2015 General Election.
Mr Mitchell led her through her bank statement which appeared to show she spent money with B&Q, Specsavers and Sky Digital after the £2,000 entered her account.
But she said she would still have been able to pay for the media training, because she was still receiving funds from her family at the time.
Ms McGarry, from Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, denies embezzling £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence between 26 April 2013 and 30 November 2015.
She also denies a second charge that she took £4,661 between April 2014 and August 2015 while she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
The trial before Sheriff Tom Hughes continues