Fifteen arrests over disorder before Old Firm match
- Published
Fifteen men have been arrested over disorder at a retail park before an Old Firm match earlier this month.
Officers previously charged five men, aged between 18 and 31, over the disturbance at the Forge Retail Park near Celtic Park on Sunday 1 May.
Further police inquiries have led to another 10 men being arrested and charged over the incident.
The men, aged between 17 and 40, have been released to appear at court at a later date.
They have also been banned from attending any regulated football matches in Scotland.
Police Scotland said they would be reported to the procurator fiscal, with enquiries ongoing.
Eight others were arrested for offences including disorder, pyrotechnics and religiously aggravated offences after the Celtic-Rangers clash.
Missiles were thrown at the end of the game, with Rangers saying its fans were left "unprotected", while Celtic said supporters and stewards were hit by debris, including ripped-up seats.
Police Scotland defended its handling of the game, saying its plans had been "proportionate".
The match ended in a 1-1 draw, propelling Celtic towards the Scottish Premiership title that they clinched last week.