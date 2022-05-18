In pictures: Rangers fans in Seville for Europa League final
Excitement is mounting in Seville as an estimated 100,000 Rangers fans - among 150,000 overall - converge ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The atmosphere in the Spanish city has been building since early in the week, when the first swathes of supporters arrived in the Andalusian capital.
Thousands more fans - from across Scotland and all over the world - will be joining them in the countdown towards kick-off at 20:00 BST (21:00 local time).
