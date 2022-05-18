In pictures: Rangers fans in Seville for Europa League final

Getty Images
Seville's Plaza de San Francisco has been a magnet for supporters in recent days

Excitement is mounting in Seville as an estimated 100,000 Rangers fans - among 150,000 overall - converge ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The atmosphere in the Spanish city has been building since early in the week, when the first swathes of supporters arrived in the Andalusian capital.

Thousands more fans - from across Scotland and all over the world - will be joining them in the countdown towards kick-off at 20:00 BST (21:00 local time).

PA Media
Rangers are aiming to win a second European trophy, 50 years after their first
PA Media
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been mingling in the city's Plaza de Espana
Getty Images
Fans scrambled to find accommodation in the city after Rangers' semi-final victory on 5 May
PA Media
Their carriage awaits: Fans have enjoyed the ride to Seville
PA Media
Rangers have already beaten two other German sides on their way to the final
PA Media
Fountain of dreams: Fans young and old have made their way to Seville
Getty Images
Locals have gone about their business while hordes have gathered in the city
Getty Images
Supporters are celebrating Rangers' first European final since 2008
Getty Images
Seville has deployed 5,000 police officers to ensure the event passes off safely
Getty Images
With temperatures in Seville over 30C, some fans have struggled to cope with the heat
Getty Images
Rangers fans have made their presence felt across the city
Getty Images
Many have had their photo taken with a replica of the Europa League trophy
Getty Images
Rangers were only allocated 9,500 tickets for the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan hosting the final, but it is thought up to 20,000 of their fans may be in the ground

