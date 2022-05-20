Man flees after suspected café fire raising attack in Hamilton
Police are hunting a masked man who threw liquid, thought to be petrol, on the floor of a Hamilton café.
The man ran into Rocco's on Brandon Street at around 12:30 BST on Thursday and threw accelerant.
Before he could light it he was disturbed by staff and passing police officers and fled in the direction of Strathmore Road.
No-one was injured but staff have been left shaken by the incident, which is thought to have been a targeted attack.
Police said that had the liquid been set alight, it would have caused "significant damage" to the building and harm to staff.
The suspect is described as being around 6ft, of slim build with fair hair and was seen carrying a petrol can. He was dressed in black and was wearing a mask.
Det Insp Jamie Campbell, of Hamilton CID, said: "Although no motive has been established for this attack, we believe that, for whatever reason, the café was the intended target.
"We have been checking CCTV and speaking to those in the area at the time and would further appeal to any motorists with dashcams who may have been in the area between 12.00pm and 12.40pm. They may have captured footage that may assist officers with their inquiries.
"We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man either before or afterwards. It's possible he had been hanging about the area prior to the attack on the café."