Man charged in connection with doorstep death in Bellshill
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man on his doorstep in North Lanarkshire.
Samuel Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home in Bellshill on Wednesday night.
He had been on his way home from a relative's house before he was found by his mother at about 23:30.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said emergency services attended but Mr Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, who was arrested on Friday, is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.