Rafal Lyko: Second man arrested over burned-out car murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with the murder of a Polish national who was found dead in a burned-out car more than three years ago.
The body of Rafal Lyko, 36, was discovered in Greenhall Park, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on 11 February 2019.
The father-of-one travelled to Scotland from his native Poland two days before he was found dead.
Police said the 22-year-old suspect is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Thomas Wilson made no plea when he appeared before the same court charged with murder.
The 25-year-old from Glasgow was released on bail.