Rangers raise concerns over fans' treatment at Europa League final
- Published
Rangers have raised "major concerns" with Uefa over the treatment of their fans at last week's Europa League final in Seville.
The Ibrox club said police confiscated items that were previously approved and there was a "lack of appropriate facilities" within the stadium.
Uefa has already apologised to Rangers fans after they were left without drinking water in stifling 30C heat.
Some resorted to drinking water from taps in the toilets at the ground.
That "understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium", said a Rangers statement.
The club said it was "in dialogue" with both the European governing body and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) over the issues supporters encountered at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
Uefa said last week that the food and drink kiosks at the venue could not meet the "extraordinary demand" from fans.
The governing body added it wished to "sincerely apologise to fans for the inconvenience created".
About 20,000 Rangers supporters attended the match, which the Glasgow club lost to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.
Fans reported having bottles of water and phone chargers taken off them, and some supporters passing out in the heat.
Spanish club Sevilla FC, which hosted the final, said demand for bottled water was triple what was expected for a normal match and they sold out.