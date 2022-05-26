Kincaidston explosion: 'Community need to know what caused blast'
By Katie Hunter
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
People in a South Ayrshire community say they "need to know" the cause of a serious explosion which left a family of four in hospital.
More than seven months ago, a blast ripped through Gorse Park in Kincaidston, near Ayr, damaging dozens of homes and cars.
The cause has still not been confirmed.
The Health and Safety Executive said the investigation was ongoing and it was pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.
No payout
Steven Graham lives a few hundred metres from the blast site. He told the BBC he has paid more than £600 to fix his damaged cars but his insurance company won't pay out until the cause of the blast is known.
He said some of his neighbours were in a worse position.
Mr Graham said: "There's people living about us who are pensioners and have had to dip into their savings because they've had their houses and their cars damaged."
He wants the investigation to be published as soon as possible and said people won't rest until they know the exact cause.
He said: "This is our home and we're all living above it. It's scary."
John Newall lives right next to the blast site.
He said: "Was it an explosion caused by gas? Was it an explosion caused by another thing? It could be anything. We don't know."
Many local people told BBC Scotland their thoughts were with the family of four who were injured and those who lost their homes.
The blast site remains fenced off. Three of the four worst-affected houses have been demolished but one is still standing empty.
Anne Frew lives two doors away.
She said: "I would really like them [the authorities] to give us some sort of information about what's going to happen to that house because it is a constant reminder. Every time you come out and look at it, it's there."
South Ayrshire Council said the site was the responsibility of the insurers and no decisions had been taken about its future.
Many people in Kincaidston suspect a gas explosion was to blame but that has never been confirmed.
Complex incident
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said the investigation was ongoing.
He said: "A number of lines of enquiry are being pursued which is not uncommon for an incident of this magnitude and complexity.
"A decision on whether to submit a report to the procurator fiscal will be made on conclusion of the investigation."
Gas company SGN has replaced 5.8km of pipes in the area with plastic ones.
A spokesperson said: "We fully understand how last October's explosion caused considerable concern for many people in the local community.
"We believe, however, the action we undertook to replace our entire network across the Kincaidston estate has provided residents with reassurance the gas network is safe.
"We'd like to remind everyone if you ever smell gas indoors or outdoors, call the national gas emergency number immediately on 0800 111 999."