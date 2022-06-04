Island of Arran hosts its first Pride march
Hundreds of people have taken part in Arran's first Pride march - 50 years after the first event of its kind in London.
After a few false starts due to the pandemic, they marched along the seafront in Brodick on Saturday.
Islanders and visitors carried rainbow flags while much of the village's main street was decorated in support.
The event aims to provide a sense of community and visibility to LGBTQ+ people on the island.
Organiser Michael Gettins said he received incredible support from the community and he believed the march would be very significant for LGBTQ+ islanders of all ages.
"It is 50 years this year since the first Pride march and we have come a long way," Mr Gettins said. "Scotland is one of the most progressive countries in the world but it is not over."
"We believe Arran Pride is certainly a protest but is also a chance to celebrate progress and build an LGBTQIA+ community on the island and make sure our needs and aspirations are heard", Mr Gettins added.
The drum band Sheboom, which led Scotland's first Pride march in 1995 in Edinburgh, also led the Arran march.
Participants included the provost of North Ayrshire Anthea Dickson, Arran councillor Timothy Billings, representatives from various LGBTQ+ groups, the Arran Youth Foundation and other organisations.
In the weeks leading up to the event the organisers arranged pop up stalls outside the main island supermarket which gave the organisers the opportunity to engage with hundreds of residents and visitors to the island.
Mr Gettins was also keen to have young people leading the march.
"The role of our young people in the parade is to collectively show our support, to demonstrate their power and make sure the voices of young people are heard now and in the future," he said.
"The reason young people are leading our first Arran Pride is because the future is theirs."