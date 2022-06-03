Man, 72, man dies after flat fire in Dumbarton
A man has died following a fire at a flat in West Dunbartonshire.
Emergency services were called at about 19:45 on Thursday to the blaze at a property in Round Riding Road, Dumbarton.
A 72-year-old man was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances but inquiries were continuing into the cause of the fire. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
