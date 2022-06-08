Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres in Glasgow jailed
- Published
A fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres on waste ground across Glasgow has been jailed for 11 months.
Declan Clarke, 30, from Dumbarton, collected tyres from garages for a fee and hired workers and vans to dispose of them in car parks and empty land.
He was fly-tipping "on an industrial scale" between June and November 2000, said Sheriff John McCormick.
Most of the tyres were dumped at Dalsetter Crescent in Drumchapel and consumed in a fire on 24 July, 2020.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the fire caused so much smoke it disrupted flights at Glasgow Airport.
Glasgow City Council workers cleared the remnants two days later and found the debris consisted of 51 tonnes of tyres and 17 tonnes of household waste.
About 500 tyres were also dumped at Gartloch Farm, near Gartcosh to the east of Glasgow, in a two-week period in October 2020, with more deposited there on one day the following month.
Wildlife cameras installed at the farm after previous fly-tipping incidents captured Clarke, using several different hire vans, dumping tyres on 12 occasions.
He was eventually caught after the farm's owner spotted Clarke and a boy trying to free a van stuck in mud in one of his fields.
Scores of other tyres were left around the Drumchapel area at Drummore Road, Glenkirk Drive and the Donald Dewar Centre.
Police searched Clarke's home on 20 November, 2020 and found him hiding under a bed.
They also discovered a key for another hire van, which was parked outside his flat and found to be full of tyres.
'Getting a bit hot'
A mobile phone seized contained messages between Clarke and owners of garages and tyre fitters which discussed collecting the tyres.
The messages appeared to indicate that Clarke was charging £1-£2 per tyre. In one, from 18 November, 2020, he stated: "It's getting a bit hot to get rid of them."
Clarke, who had pleaded guilty at a previous court hearing in April, was not connected to the fire.
Sentencing Clarke, Sheriff John McCormick said his actions constituted "fly-tipping on an industrial scale" at a number of locations.
"The photographs and videos I saw spoke volumes," he said.
The sheriff said Clarke continued to dump "tens of tonnes of tyres" even after he knew he was a suspect.
It was "not a victimless crime", he added, as there was a cost to the public purse and landowners also had to make a "substantial" contribution to having the debris cleared.
'Opportunistic criminal'
Prosecutors said the cost of cleaning up Dalsetter Crescent was £7,245.16, while the estimated cost of cleaning up Gartloch Farm was £120,000 and a further £2,800 to dispose of the remaining tyres.
Fiona Caldwell, procurator fiscal for wildlife and environmental crime, said: "Declan Clarke's deliberate and criminal action showed a lack of consideration for the environment and undermines legitimate waste management companies.
"There is no excuse for illegal dumping of waste and those who choose to engage in it will be brought to account for their actions."
Police Scotland also welcomed the sentence.
Sgt Nigel McDonald said Clarke was "an opportunistic criminal using his illegitimate business to collect tonnes of rubbish for a fee before just dumping them across the city".
As well as the "significant" cost involved in the clear-up operation, Sgt McDonald said there had been "serious and long-lasting environmental damage" to several areas where tyres or waste were heaped up and set on fire.
"It is sadly highly unusual for fly-tipping cases like this to result in a custodial sentence, but it goes some way to show the seriousness of Clarke's repeated offences," he added.