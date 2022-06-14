Young bull caught on CCTV at Pollokshaws West station
- Published
A young bull has been captured on CCTV waiting at a railway station in Glasgow.
The animal wandered onto the platform of Pollokshaws West station on Monday evening after some fencing came loose next to the railway line.
It was caught on ScotRail CCTV cameras appearing to check the train times and standing under the shelter before changing its mind and leaving.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed the animal was safe.
A ScotRail spokeswoman said: "We're not sure if this customer was trying to find out how to get to 'Cowdenbeef' or not."
She added: "Our attempts to communicate seemed to go in one ear and out the udder.
"Thankfully, it didn't stop any trains from moo-ving, and after a short time, the bull hoofed it out the station back to his field."
Network Rail Scotland tweeted: "Happy to confirm we've attended this area and secured the fence. The wee coo is safe," it wrote.
Glasgow City Council confirmed the bovine adventurer was one of its famous fold of 50 Highland cattle based in nearby Pollok Country Park.
A spokesman said: "We are pleased to say that our young calf is now safely back in the fold and enjoying the country park once more."
It is not the first time the Highland cows have gone for a wander.
In November last year several cows broke out of their enclosure and were discovered walking next to the Burrell Collection.
The cattle also made it to Pollokshaws West and stopped trains from passing before they were returned to their enclosure.