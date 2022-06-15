Cyclist dies and pedestrian badly hurt in Dunoon crash
A cyclist has died and a pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in Argyll.
They were involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Yaris car on the A815 near Sandbank, Dunoon, on Tuesday.
Police said a 67-year-old man died at the scene, and a 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger travelling in the Yaris were taken to hospital in Paisley as a precaution.
The road was closed for five hours following the crash, which happened at about 15:55, to allow police to investigate.
Sgt Hugh Niccolls said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
"I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch," he added.