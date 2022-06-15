Man charged over Glasgow crash that killed teenager
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car crash in which a teenage pedestrian was killed.
Aidan Pilkington, who was 18, died after being hit on Crow Road in Glasgow on 11 September, 2021.
He had been due to start studying at Dundee University the following week.
A statement issued by his family at the time said: "It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way."
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.