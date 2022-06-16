Kids' Glasgow and Edinburgh taxi days out for children return

Taxis to TroonEwan Bootman/SNS
Taxis to Troon has returned after a three-year absence due to the pandemic

Events in Glasgow and Edinburgh taking children with special needs on a fun day out in fleets of taxis have returned for the first time in three years.

The 75th Glasgow Taxi Trade Children's Outing took about 300 youngsters to Troon, with many of the drivers in fancy dress.

Meanwhile, the 74th Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing made the journey from Edinburgh Zoo to Musselburgh and the coast.

Ewan Bootman/SNS
Many of the taxi drivers decorated their cabs and wore fancy dress for the occasion
Ewan Bootman/SNS

Drummore Primary School in Glasgow was one of those taking part in the event.

Taxi drivers dressed as Mr T, Captain America, and Mario ferried the children to the coast to play on the sand and enjoy an ice cream.

Drummore Primary
Drummore Primary
Drummore Primary

The first Glasgow event took place in 1945, when three taxi drivers organised a bus run. They decided to use money raised at the event to fund an annual trip to the seaside.

Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund
Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund
There were prizes for the best fancy dress outfit
James Evans
James Evans' father-in-law "Pirate John" was one of the taxi drivers taking part

Children from East Park in Maryhill were also among those treated to a day out in Troon.

East Park
East Park

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh event, which began in 1947, took about 100 children on their special day out.

Central Taxis Edinburgh was one of the companies which donated their cabs and drivers for the event.

Central Taxis
Central Taxis
Central Taxis
Central Taxis
Central Taxis

