'Noah's Ark' test hope for brain tumour diagnosis
A woman left with facial paralysis after it took 18 months to diagnose her brain tumour hopes a simple "Noah's Ark" test can speed up the process for others.
Heather Dearie, 35, of Ayrshire, also has no tear function in her right eye.
She hopes that a simple language test could help to diagnose brain tumours more quickly than happened in her case.
The task asks participants to name as many animals as they can in 60 seconds.
It could help GPs identify patients with common symptoms such as headaches who are most likely to have a brain tumour, the University of Edinburgh study suggests.
By the time Ms Dearie's tumour was diagnosed, she required emergency surgery to relieve pressure on her brain from a build-up of fluid.
'New tools'
"This could be a really significant advance," she said.
"We urgently need to find new tools to support GPs and I really hope this test will help speed up the diagnosis process and help enable more people to get the treatment they need as quickly as possible.
"Having my brain tumour diagnosed earlier could have changed my life completely and meant I would have had little to none of the lifelong side effects I have now."
She said she had been misdiagnosed for 18 months and had needed four corrective surgeries which would not have been required if it had been found earlier.
Funded by The Brain Tumour Charity, the study involved 270 people.
Those with brain tumours were found to have significantly lower scores than those presenting with headaches but who did not have a tumour.
The test is already used in assessing cognitive function for patients with neurological conditions - including brain tumours - but researchers say this is the first time it has been investigated as a way to speed up the diagnosis of brain tumours.
Further research will be needed to validate and optimise the test.
Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital who led the study, said the findings were encouraging.
He said: "Our study showed that a simple language test, which can be quickly and easily administered, could help GPs decide who is most likely to have a brain tumour.
"Symptomatic patients with low scores could be prioritised for rapid imaging, whilst other patients with high scores could be monitored as they are more likely to improve."