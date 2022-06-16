Rico Quitongo felt Airdrieonians not supportive over racism
- Published
Footballer Rico Quitongo felt his club did not support him after hearing a fan shouted racial abuse at him during a game, an employment tribunal has heard.
The former Airdrieonians player has made a racial discrimination claim against the club and a director.
The 22-year-old claimed he was racially abused by an Airdrie fan during a game with Queen's Park last September.
An employment tribunal is examining how the case was handled. The club has denied the player's claims.
Airdriedonians FC carried out an investigation that was dropped due to "insufficient evidence".
Mr Quitongo claims he was a victim of racial harassment and victimisation by Airdriedonians FC and one of its directors, Paul Hetherington.
In his witness statement to the hearing, Mr Quitongo said he was told on the evening of Saturday 11 September 2021 that someone had overheard an Airdrie fan racially abusing him at the game that day.
He said he felt "upset and disgusted" after listening to a voice message telling him about the racist slur, and the following day he reported the incident to the club.
During cross-examination, lawyer Andrew Maxwell, representing the club and Mr Hetherington, asked Mr Quitongo how he felt after hearing of the abuse.
The footballer said: "I was upset and angry. I should not be going to my work and getting racial abuse."
In his witness statement, Mr Quitongo said he felt the club should have issued a statement condemning the racist incident, and the club's "poor response" left him feeling "unsupported".
Mr Maxwell said the club put out a statement on 15 September in which they confirmed investigations into the incident and said they would not tolerate racism.
He said: "That would seem like a pretty strong statement, would you agree?"
Mr Quitongo replied: "Yes."
'They turned the guns on me'
In October, Mr Quitongo was told he was being placed on two weeks' leave of absence to help clear his head, and he alleges he was not selected for five games between 18 September and 6 November because of the situation.
He left Airdrieonians in January for Peterhead FC, and now plays for Queen of the South.
In his witness statement, Mr Quitongo told the tribunal the "inadequate handling" of the racist incident caused him considerable stress and upset and left him feeling let down by the club and director.
He said: "Not only did they not support me, but they turned the guns on me, suggesting that I was bringing the club into disrepute by making false allegations.
"This made me feel alone and punished, rather than supported, for trying to raise awareness of issues faced by black people daily.
"I love football and being a professional footballer but, for me, being black and standing up to racism is more important than football."
Police concluded abuse happened
The tribunal heard that the club had offered Mr Quitongo the chance to co-operate with them on releasing a statement where a "line would be drawn" under the incident.
He told the hearing he did not want to spend time focusing on the statement and wanted to get back to focusing on his football and did not submit any recommendations for the statement.
Mr Maxwell put it to Mr Quitongo the club's investigation had been "inconclusive" after they appealed for further witnesses to the incident.
The player agreed that was a reasonable position for the club to take.
The police investigation concluded that racist abuse had taken place during a match between Airdrie and Queens Park in September last year.
Mr Quitongo is being backed by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the PFA Scotland footballers' union.
The tribunal continues before Judge David Hoey.