Man guilty of stabbing friend to death in Larkhall after row
A man who stabbed his friend when a row broke out after they played on a PlayStation together has been convicted of killing him.
William Wardrop was attacked by Dale Gardiner, 25 after visiting his home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.
Paramedics fought for 40 minutes to save the 23-year-old but he was pronounced dead in hospital.
Gardiner, who was found guilty of culpable homicide under provocation, will be sentenced next month.
The killer had claimed he was acting in self defence during the incident, which happened in the early hours of 22 May 2020.
Prosecutors insisted what he did was "nothing like a proportionate response".
Hysterical about 'best friend'
Gardiner had originally been accused of murder before being convicted of the lesser charge.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the men had been together at Gardiner's then home on Riverside Road where they spent time on the games console.
Another man there said things were "friendly enough" before the pair got into a row.
Despite the argument calming at one stage, the victim was fatally stabbed.
Mr Wardrop initially managed to stagger away before collapsing.
After the attack, Gardiner was described as "hysterical" and crying about his "best friend".
He said at one stage: "He ran at me and I stabbed him" and added "Is he alright, my pal Willie?".
'Much-loved'
In his speech to jurors, prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: "It is also clear Dale Gardiner was telling anyone who asked what had happened."
Mr Ronnie stated that the killer had "targeted William's chest with a lethal weapon".
The advocate depute said: "I suggest his actions could not be considered proportionate."
Lady Rae deferred sentencing for reports.
In a statement, issued through Police Scotland at the time of his murder, his family said: "William was a much-loved dad, brother and fiancé who will be sadly missed by us all.
"He will remain forever in our hearts."