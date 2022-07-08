Four-year-old boy from Glasgow drowns on holiday in Mauritius
A four-year-old boy from Glasgow has died after he drowned in a swimming pool while on a family holiday in Mauritius.
Ozair Ali was playing with his seven-year-old brother at the Lux hotel in Belle-Mare when his father noticed he was having difficulty breathing.
Ozair was given medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Writing on Facebook, Shahzabe Ali paid a moving tribute to his son.
The solicitor, who lives in Glasgow, wrote: "He was the sweetest, sweetest boy in the world, with the right dose of cheekiness and love. He would instantly light up a room and drew everyone towards him with his loving personality.
"In his short 4 and a half years, he has given us so many memories which we will cherish everyday and I will take the sorrow of his departure to my grave.
"Your baba, mama and Aydin will always love and remember you. Until we meet again, my little one, my Ozair Babi. Your baba waits for the day we are reunited."
The Mauritius Police Force said the alarm was raised at about 14:00 on 28 June.
'Great sadness'
It is understood the family had arrived on the Indian Ocean island five days earlier.
A hotel spokeswoman said: "It is with great sadness that Lux Belle Mare confirms the death of a young guest, who was staying at the hotel with his family. The incident occurred in the swimming pool.
"He was quickly taken out from the water and assisted by medical doctors and the hotel emergency response team, before the arrival of paramedics and rushed to Flacq hospital.
"We were devastated to learn of his passing which occurred upon admission to the hospital."
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who died in Mauritius.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."
Funeral prayers were held for Ozair at Glasgow Central Mosque on 1 July before a burial ceremony in Cumbernauld cemetery.