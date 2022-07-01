OAP dies and two seriously hurt in Cumbernauld fire
A pensioner has died and two men have been seriously injured in a fire in North Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to Glen Fyne in the Craigmarloch area of Cumbernauld just after 06:00 on Friday morning.
A 79-year-old woman died at the scene. Police Scotland said the two men, aged 82 and 50, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
An investigation has begun into the cause of the fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 06:05 on Friday 1 July to reports of a house fire.
"Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and an aerial height appliance to Glen Fyne Road in Cumbernauld.
"The fire has been contained and is presently being extinguished."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."