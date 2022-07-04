Glasgow City Council's Rolls-Royce sold at auction
- Published
The Rolls-Royce Ghost which was donated to Glasgow City Council by Sir Boyd Tunnock has been sold.
It went up for auction earlier this year and fetched £105,000. The proceeds will go towards helping young people in the city enter the Duke of Edinburgh awards.
There were calls to auction the car off when it was first gifted back in 2018.
The luxury car was to be used by the lord provost and other city representatives.
Sir Boyd, who owns the Tunnock's biscuit business, said he just wanted to do a "good thing" for the city when he donated the car.
A council spokesman said: "The car was a very generous gift to the city that reflected the former owner's affection for Glasgow and its people.
"It is important that the proceeds of the sale also benefit them directly."
The unique "Go" number plate that has been used by generations of lord provosts was not included in the sale.
"Officers continually look at the council's overall transport needs, including its fleet of cars and other vehicles," the spokesman said.
"They determined that the car no longer met those needs."
He added that the lord provost had primarily used other cars in the council's fleet with a "100% Nissan Leaf" his most common option and that there were no plans to replace the Rolls-Royce.