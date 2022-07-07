Man dies in hospital after crash in Ardrossan
- Published
A man has died from his injuries following a crash in North Ayrshire.
Joshua Crawford suffered severe injuries in a collision on Lawson Drive in Ardrossan at about 19:50 on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Ayrshire road policing sergeant Craig Beaver said: "My thoughts go out to Joshua's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"It's vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to this crash and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.
"Likewise, anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage should also get in touch."