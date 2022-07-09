In Pictures: TRNSMT enjoys sunshine Saturday

Scotland's city music festival TRNSMT has returned to its summer slot after two years of Covid disruption.

Paolo Nutini celebrated his first album in eight years hitting number one with the headline slot on Friday.

Just hours after the chart was announced, he took to the stage in front of tens of thousands of fans at Glasgow Green.

US rockers The Strokes top the bill on Saturday while Lewis Capaldi is the main attraction on Sunday.

We've picked a selection of the best images from days one and two.

Getty Images
TRNSMT festival-goers were blessed with sunshine on Saturday
Getty Images
Example got things going on the main stage on Saturday
Getty Images
Fun in the sun: Music fans enjoy the weather
Ryan Johnston
Paolo Nutini took to the stage just hours after his new album went into the chart at number one
Jane Barlow / PA WIRE
Rain or shine, the TRNSMT fans were determined to have a good time
Jane Barlow/PA wire
Nile Rodgers had the crowd bouncing to his disco tunes
Jane Barlow/pa wire
The Scotland flags were out in force leaving the main stage acts in no doubt about where they were
Jane Barlow/PA WIRE
Sam Fender led the crowd in a singalong
Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ticket holders arrived at lunchtime on Friday to make sure they didn't miss a thing
Ryan Buchanan
There was more than a little bit of love for Tom Grennan on Glasgow Green
Michael Hunter
DJ Dan South turned the Boogie Bar into a well-attended corner of the festival site
Ryan Buchanan
Ella Henderson lit up the stage on Friday afternoon
Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Bootleg Beatles got the party started on Friday

