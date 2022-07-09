TRNSMT fans face three-hour queues in hot sun
- Published
Thousands of music fans have been forced to wait in long queues to enter the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow.
Ticket holders took to social media to say they had been waiting for hours in hot sunshine as security checks were carried out at the entrance to the site.
Some claimed it took two hours for organisers to hand out water to the sweltering crowd.
Organisers have apologised for "longer than average" waiting times.
One fan tweeted the organisers, saying: "Please say you are refunding us at least partially. This queue is literally a living nightmare. I didn't pay £200 to look at the back of peoples dead trims for three hours."
Another tweeted: "The queue for TRNSMT is a joke. Literally a mile long either side. Hardly any stewards and looking like a three hour wait to get in @TRNSMTfest. Sort it out."
Ticket holders reported some people had tried to jump over fences.
Many were upset that they had missed bands they had come to see.
Saturday's line-up included Foals, The Snuts and Fontaines DC with The Strokes headlining.
Other social media messages included: "Three hours in this horrendous queue! Fights breaking out and people getting trapped in barriers. Shambles."
Another fan complained: "Queues are absolutely ridiculous. No stewards around, every time we move there's a huge surge forward. Genuinely feels unsafe, there's a serious risk of being crushed here and no one's doing anything about it."
A spokesman for TRNSMT said: "There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival.
"Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we're doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible.
"We're grateful for the patience of those waiting, and ask anyone who needs assistance to get the attention of the Stewards or welfare teams."