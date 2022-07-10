TRNSMT train warning as Capaldi closes show
Fans attending the final day of the TRNSMT festival have been warned trains will not run after headliner Lewis Capaldi's performance.
Thousands of revellers have returned to Glasgow Green for day three of Scotland's biggest music festival.
Due to an ongoing emergency rail timetable, last trains will stop before the end of the Scots singer's set.
ScotRail advised fans to check their journey details and make alternative travel plans.
The festival has returned to its summer slot after two years of Covid disruption.
About 50,000 people bought tickets for each day of the event which has seen performances from acts including The Strokes, Paolo Nutini, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Wet Leg and Foals.
On the main stage, Wolf Alice, Sigrid and DMA's were among the acts set to perform on Sunday before the Someone You Loved singer from Blackburn in West Lothian brings the three-day festival to a close.
The gig's curfew is 23:00.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: "Customers going to TRNSMT on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available."
A pay dispute between ScotRail, which was taken into public ownership in April, and union Aslef saw ScotRail introduce a temporary timetable - a move which saw hundreds of services cancelled as train drivers refused to work overtime and on their rest day.
The union has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it has been put to members for approval but a restricted timetable continues while more drivers are trained.
On Saturday, festival goers said they were left queuing for hours for admission in upwards of 20C heat, forcing organisers to hand out water.
Writing on social media, some said they had been waiting for around two to three hours, with many worried they would miss the bands they wanted to see.
TRNSMT organisers advised ticket holders to arrive with plenty of time before any acts they wanted to see were due on stage to get through security queues.
On Scotland's hottest day of the year so far, they also advised them to stay hydrated in the sun and wear sunscreen while queueing for ticket checks.
Extra water stations have been provided on site and welfare staff will be available throughout the day.
And they said that alternative transport was available including bus operators, the city's subway network, and taxis.