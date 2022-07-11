Proposals unveiled for redesign of George Square in Glasgow
Proposals have been unveiled for the redesign of George Square in Glasgow.
Features include a large lawn, an open space with seating and cafe and restaurant areas under tree canopies.
Glasgow City Council said the sketches were a base for discussion, as part of a public consultation on what should be included in the civic space.
The historic square will be revamped as part of Glasgow's £115m city centre project, with the entire area due to be completed by 2028.
The proposals were developed from earlier feedback on what Glasgow residents wanted from the Square.
Existing monuments and statues would be either retained or relocated within the square.
The sketches also include sensory planting to add colour to the space, as well as rain gardens to capture water and reduce flooding risks.
The public consultation will shape the design of the square and about 2.5km of the surrounding streets.
The first phase will see George Square, John Street, Hanover and Miller Street, a section of North Hanover Street and Cochrane Street begin construction in 2024 with completion due in 2026.
A second phase of construction will include St Vincent Street, George Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane, with a finish date set for 2028.
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "Glasgow deserves a civic heart that reflects the great, welcoming, vibrant city that it is.
"I'm pleased people from all over the city have taken their opportunity to tell us what George Square means to them and what the would like to see it become.
"This final engagement will not only see their thoughts on our city's most historic and loved public space take shape; but also give Glaswegians a final chance to influence the final design."
The George Square Area Project will be funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.
The final stage will feature online engagement, a pop-up display in George Square and a series of sessions with stakeholder groups.
John McAslan + Partners was awarded the design contract for the project. The practice were involved in the recent refurbishment of the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the National Galleries of Scotland's new Collection Facility in Edinburgh.