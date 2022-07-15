Two rescued on River Clyde after capsized boat spotted from train
Two people whose boat capsized in Inverclyde have been rescued after they were spotted by a train driver.
ScotRail said the driver stopped the passenger train to assist, after their 15ft vessel capsized on the River Clyde near Cardross on Thursday.
Greenock Coastguard said the pair had been in the water for around an hour.
One was taken to hospital in Glasgow by coastguard helicopter. The other person was taken on the train to a waiting ambulance at Cardross station.
Greenock Coastguard said both casualties were wearing life jackets which kept them afloat. Their condition is not known.
ScotRail head of drivers, Mark Ilderton, said: "Who knows what the consequences could have been for the two people had our driver not stopped to assist.
"We are immensely proud that his swift actions helped in the rescue of these casualties, including taking one person to Cardross station.
"Nobody likes to be sitting in a delayed train but on this occasion, I am sure passengers will understand and applaud the driver for helping in the rescue of these two people."