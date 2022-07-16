Police name pedestrian who died in Cardross crash
- Published
A pedestrian who died in a car crash in Argyll has been named by police.
Alan Baker, 42, died in hospital on Monday after the incident on the A814 near the village of Cardross.
Emergency services attended the incident involving a white Skoda Fabia at about 23:20 on Sunday. Mr Baker was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Sgt Lloyd Caven, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this difficult time."