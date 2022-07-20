Man arrested following weekend death in Lanark
Police investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in South Lanarkshire have made an arrest.
Peter Kirkwood was seriously hurt in an assault in Mousebank Road, Lanark, in the early hours of Saturday 16 July. He died at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed a 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
It came after they arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday who has since been released pending further inquiries.
Police inquiries are continuing.
