Man, 44, charged with murder after Lanark attack
A man has been charged with murder after an attack on a 24-year-old man in South Lanarkshire.
Peter Kirkwood was seriously hurt in an assault in Mousebank Road, Lanark, in the early hours of Saturday 16 July. He died at the scene.
Kevin Geoghegan, 44, of Lanark, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.
It came after police arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday who was released pending further inquiries.
Geoghegan was remanded in custody. He will make his next court appearance within the next eight days.
