Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence.
Lars Pederson, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.
The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be in a distressed and intoxicated state when Pederson approached her.
Her body was found near the canal on 20 March, 2018, about 19 hours after she was last seen.
A judge told Pederson at the High Court in Edinburgh that the circumstances of the offence were "extremely concerning".
Lord Doherty imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on him, saying he was in no doubt that he posed a serious risk of harm to members of the public, particularly women.
He ordered that Pederson, from Hampshire, must serve a minimum of three years and two months before he can seek release.
Pederson has already served longer than that on remand, but parole authorities will consider the issue of public safety before there is any chance of his release in the future.
He had admitted assaulting and raping care home worker Ms McAllister when he appeared at an earlier hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, but did not face a charge over her death.
Pedersen, who has previous convictions in England, was placed on the sex offenders register for life.