Man guilty of rape and bid to murder ex-partner in Airdrie flat
- Published
A man has been convicted of raping and trying to kill his former partner.
Martin Myles left the woman in agony and begging for help following the attack at a flat in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, in April 2020.
The 39-year-old had denied being violent and maintained that their sexual relationship was always consensual.
He claimed the victim was instead injured following a fight with two other women.
At the High Court in Glasgow Myles was convicted of rape and attempted murder, a separate rape charge and assault, as well as acting in a threatening and abusive manner.
He had been on bail but was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.
Forceful kicks
Jurors heard how Myles initially carried out sex attacks on the woman in 2018 and 2019.
The victim would pretend she was asleep hoping he would stop, or feel so helpless that she would simply stare into space.
She also suffered violent attacks which left her covered in bruises.
But Myles insisted any marks were often caused by the woman's "own misfortune" and not by him.
The rape and murder bid happened on 25 and 26 April 2020.
Prosecutor Victoria Dow put it to Myles during his evidence that the woman nearly died having suffered a "traumatic injury" to her bowel.
She said: "You do not accept it was caused by forceful kicks by you?"
Myles replied: "No."
'Big shock'
The trial heard he repeatedly refused to let his victim get medical help and claimed she was hurt after getting into a row with two women.
Ms Dow asked him: "So, according to you, there was no aggression between you and her that night?"
Myles responded: "We had a bit of an argument."
The advocate depute then said to the accused: "Looking at your police interview, you are a great boyfriend during the relationship?"
He replied: "I tried my best, yes."
It was later put to Myles that it must have been a "real surprise" to then be blamed for the crimes.
He told jurors: "It was a big shock that she had told paramedics that I had assaulted her."
Lord Stuart deferred sentencing for reports.