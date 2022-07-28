Murder probe after woman attacked on Dunoon street
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 41-year-old woman in Dunoon.
Mairi Doherty was seriously hurt during a disturbance near a block of flats on John Street at about 01.20 on Saturday.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died on Tuesday.
Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.
They have appeared at Greenock Sheriff court.
Police Scotland said there were a number of people near the flats at the time and urged anyone who had not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
The force has also issued an appeal for private CCTV footage.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger said: "Our thoughts are very much with Mairi's family.
"This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them, and the wider community, that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what happened."
People can contact Police Scotland via its non emergency line, its online portal or by calling Crimestoppers.